Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hirschi head basketball coach steps down

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD has announced that at Hirschi High School head basketball coach, Donald Hedge is stepping down.

After 18 seasons, Hedge has made the decision to step down from the helm of the program. According to WFISD, Hedge has made the decision to stop coaching, but he will remain a part of the Husky family as a full-time math teacher at Hirschi during the 2023-2024 school year.

Hedge will be finishing out his Hirschi career with 344 wins, making him the all-time winningest basketball coach in WFISD history.

This year, the Huskies advanced to the Region I-4A Semifinals and ended the season with a 19-12 overall record, and last year the team advanced to the 4A UIL State Championship in San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide
Allyson Forbins charged after July wreck
UPDATE: Woman charged after July crash
DWI charge
Driver charged with DWI following wreck
Family suffers loss after house fire
Family suffers loss after house fire
Fentanyl trafficker sentenced after fatal overdose

Latest News

Senate Bill 22 Grant Program
Senate Bill 22 Grant Program
Wichita County discusses health prevention programs
Wichita County discusses health prevention programs
Wichita Christian School Steel Bands to hold concert at The Forum
Wichita Christian School Steel Bands to hold concert at The Forum
Wichita Christian School Steel Bands to hold concert at The Forum
Wichita Christian School Steel Bands to hold concert at The Forum