Hirschi head basketball coach steps down

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD has announced that at Hirschi High School head basketball coach, Donald Hedge is stepping down.

After 18 seasons, Hedge has made the decision to step down from the helm of the program. According to WFISD, Hedge has made the decision to stop coaching, but he will remain a part of the Husky family as a full-time math teacher at Hirschi during the 2023-2024 school year.

Hedge will be finishing out his Hirschi career with 344 wins, making him the all-time winningest basketball coach in WFISD history.

This year, the Huskies advanced to the Region I-4A Semifinals and ended the season with a 19-12 overall record, and last year the team advanced to the 4A UIL State Championship in San Antonio.

