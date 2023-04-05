Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Sherriff’s Office may receive funding if a Texas legislative bill becomes law.

The bill would establish a grant program for qualified sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices. If this passes, every Texas county with a population of 300,000 people or less is eligible. The amount of money a county could receive will depend on its size, smaller counties will receive fewer funds and larger counties will get more.

“That can be used for additional troopers on the road, additional jailers to raise the pay. It can also be used for equipment,” Springer said. “In these small counties, they are overworked and they have caseloads. That was part of the problem.”

Senator Drew Springer said that when the Lieutenant Governor did his bus tour through this district, he saw there is not enough tax space to really support law enforcement to the level that it should be.

“It is becoming harder and harder to hire, find and keep good attorneys so being able to get an infusion of funds from this grant to help offer more funding for some of those positions that can be hard to fill; I think it is going to be a huge advantage for the county,” Judge Jim Johnson said. “Attorneys are becoming harder to find in rural places. As you have a reduction in attorneys, that means the attorneys you do have to do more cases and it does slow the process down.”

Senate Bill 22 has a few steps before it becomes Texas law, it will have to be passed by the Texas House. If passed there, it will be put on Governor Abbott’s desk for him to sign.

