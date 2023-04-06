Email City Guide
Ben Milam Elementary welcomed Priscilla Meza as principal for the day

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our very own Priscilla Meza had the opportunity to act as principal for the day at Ben Milam Elementary on April 5.

The Wichita Falls ISD program allows people from across the community to come in and see what it’s like in the shoes of a principal.

Principal Dr. Ayers showed Priscilla the in and outs of the school, including their core values of R.O.A.R. which stand for relationships, opportunities, achievements, and responsibilities.

