Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy was burglarized. The suspects were said to have stolen cartons of cigarettes.

Officials with WFPD believe this crime may be connected to a string of previous burglaries. Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access road has been burglarized twice this year with the same M.O.

Tips on this crime can be given to Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or by calling the non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000. Tips can also now be left online, here.

