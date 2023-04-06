Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight

Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight
By Norman Garcia
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy was burglarized. The suspects were said to have stolen cartons of cigarettes.

Officials with WFPD believe this crime may be connected to a string of previous burglaries. Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access road has been burglarized twice this year with the same M.O.

Tips on this crime can be given to Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or by calling the non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000. Tips can also now be left online, here.

Stick with News Channel 6 as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Hirschi head basketball coach steps down
Family suffers loss after house fire
Family suffers loss after house fire
Allyson Forbins charged after July wreck
UPDATE: Woman charged after July crash
wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide

Latest News

Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight
DOLLAR SAVER BURGLARY
.
WF Boys and Girls Club to host Friends of Youth Golf
Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact
Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact