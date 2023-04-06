Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Downtown Development presents After Hours Artwalk

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Downtown Development presented the After Hours Artwalk on April 6.

The After Hours Artwalk takes place every first Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Artwalk gives the opportunity for business owners to support each other and has food, drinks, and vendors for the community to enjoy.

Vickie Foster, the owner of Crochet Made, said she comes to the After Hours Artwalk every year, and said the feeling of having community support never gets old.

“Bringing people out, getting out of the house, getting them to see what they may be missing for what we have for Wichita Falls,” Foster said.

Foster said one of the best things about the Artwalk is the activities and the vendors.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Hirschi head basketball coach steps down
Family suffers loss after house fire
Family suffers loss after house fire
wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide
Allyson Forbins charged after July wreck
UPDATE: Woman charged after July crash

Latest News

Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight
DOLLAR SAVER BURGLARY
Live at the After Hours Art Walk
Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts hosts the After Hours Art Walk
WF Alliance for Arts hosts After Hours Artwalk
WF Alliance for Arts hosts After Hours Artwalk
Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized
Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized