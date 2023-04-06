Downtown Development presents After Hours Artwalk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Downtown Development presented the After Hours Artwalk on April 6.

The After Hours Artwalk takes place every first Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Artwalk gives the opportunity for business owners to support each other and has food, drinks, and vendors for the community to enjoy.

Vickie Foster, the owner of Crochet Made, said she comes to the After Hours Artwalk every year, and said the feeling of having community support never gets old.

“Bringing people out, getting out of the house, getting them to see what they may be missing for what we have for Wichita Falls,” Foster said.

Foster said one of the best things about the Artwalk is the activities and the vendors.

