Legacy Dinner being held to benefit the Boys and Girls Club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Clubs are hosting their Legacy Dinner and Auction on April 6.

The dinner will take place at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall with doors opening at 5 p.m. Meals will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will benefit through this event by gaining funding for scholarships and other support for kids in the program.

For any more information, you can visit their website.

