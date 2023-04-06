Rain chances return Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 64° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 38° with cloud cover continuing. Friday looks to be cool once again. We will have a high of 66°. We will have a 20% chance of rain on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 48° with showers possible.

On Saturday, we will have a high of 69° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with partly cloudy skies. For Easter, we will have a high of 74° with partly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 51° with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 75° with partly cloudy skies. We will also have rain chance on both Monday & Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.