Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain chances return Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 64° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 38° with cloud cover continuing. Friday looks to be cool once again. We will have a high of 66°. We will have a 20% chance of rain on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 48° with showers possible.

On Saturday, we will have a high of 69° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with partly cloudy skies. For Easter, we will have a high of 74° with partly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 51° with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 75° with partly cloudy skies. We will also have rain chance on both Monday & Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Hirschi head basketball coach steps down
Family suffers loss after house fire
Family suffers loss after house fire
Allyson Forbins charged after July wreck
UPDATE: Woman charged after July crash
wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide

Latest News

First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 2 at Veteran Auto Repair
weather
Rain chances return Friday
KAUZ WX
Cooler weather sets in for a few days
Cooler for the Rest of the Week
Cooler Weather on the Way