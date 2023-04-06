Rider High students to host Payday for Pets events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider High School’s National Honors Society is hosting its Payday for Pets event on April 8.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rider High School’s Circle Drive.

Rider High NHS is asking those who would like to support these non-profit organizations to bring their donations this Saturday.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Humane Society of Wichita Falls and the P.E.T.S Clinic.

Both organizations rely on community contributions to ensure the aid to the animals they care for and the services they provide.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.