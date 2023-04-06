SAFB Landing Zone to host National Prayer Breakfast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sheppard Air Force Base Landing Zone is hosting its 70th Annual National Prayer Breakfast on April 13 from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Major General Randall Kitchens will attend as the guest speaker and students at John G. Tower Elementary School will provide entertainment during the event.

The SAFB Landing Zone said in a Facebook post that the breakfast will be held in the D.L. Ligon Coliseum at Midwestern State University.

Tickets for the event are $5 for civilians and those in the rank of Staff Sergeant and above. Admission is free for individuals in the rank of Senior Airman and below.

The last day to submit payments and RSVPs is April 10. The link to registration can be found here.

Shapard AFB said the dress code is business casual for civilians and the uniform of the day for service members.

