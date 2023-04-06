SAFB to host town halls for new system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base’s 82nd Medical Group is hosting two town halls to answer questions about a new system being introduced by the U.S. Department of Defense, called MHS Genesis.

MHS Genesis is a new medical records system, and the new system may impact the active duty, dependent, and retiree communities.

The town halls will be on April 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sheppard AFB Theater.

The events will feature a discussion and overview of the program, a timeline of implementation, potential impacts on patients, TRICARE Online, and medication pickup.

