SAFB to host town halls for new system

.
.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base’s 82nd Medical Group is hosting two town halls to answer questions about a new system being introduced by the U.S. Department of Defense, called MHS Genesis.

MHS Genesis is a new medical records system, and the new system may impact the active duty, dependent, and retiree communities.

The town halls will be on April 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sheppard AFB Theater.

The events will feature a discussion and overview of the program, a timeline of implementation, potential impacts on patients, TRICARE Online, and medication pickup.

