Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF Boys and Girls Club to host Friends of Youth Golf

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls is hosting its Friends of Youth Golf Tournament on Monday, May 15.

The event will be at the Wichita Falls Country Club and will feature contests, lunch, and a helicopter drop.

This event is made possible by the partnership with the Optimus Club and Alumni & Friends.

More information on this event can be found by calling (940) 322-2012.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide
Allyson Forbins charged after July wreck
UPDATE: Woman charged after July crash
DWI charge
Driver charged with DWI following wreck
Family suffers loss after house fire
Family suffers loss after house fire
Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration

Latest News

Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact
Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact
Hirschi head basketball coach steps down
Senate Bill 22 Grant Program
Senate Bill 22 Grant Program