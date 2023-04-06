Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Fire Dept. appoints new interim chief

Wichita Falls Fire Department.
Wichita Falls Fire Department.(KAUZ)
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department confirmed that Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes will be stepping in as new interim chief on April 6.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, Hughes started his career in Wichita Falls on May 1984, and he graduated from the 35th Fire Academy in August 1984.

Since 1996, Hughes served as an Fire Equipment Operator, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief in operations, Battalion Chief in charge of Training Division and he most recent role as Assistant Chief.

Hughes is also serving on the Board for the Red River Valley Wildfire Academy the second largest Academy in the State of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Hirschi head basketball coach steps down
Family suffers loss after house fire
Family suffers loss after house fire
wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide
Allyson Forbins charged after July wreck
UPDATE: Woman charged after July crash

Latest News

Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight
DOLLAR SAVER BURGLARY
Rider High to host Payday for Pets
Rider High students to host Payday for Pets events
.
SAFB to host town halls for new system
Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight
Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight