Wichita Falls Fire Dept. appoints new interim chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department confirmed that Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes will be stepping in as new interim chief on April 6.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, Hughes started his career in Wichita Falls on May 1984, and he graduated from the 35th Fire Academy in August 1984.

Since 1996, Hughes served as an Fire Equipment Operator, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief in operations, Battalion Chief in charge of Training Division and he most recent role as Assistant Chief.

Hughes is also serving on the Board for the Red River Valley Wildfire Academy the second largest Academy in the State of Texas.

