Coby and Tess are looking for their forever homes

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Coby and Tess.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

