First Christian Church celebrates Good Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Christian Church celebrated Good Friday by having the Station of the Cross event. The event, a catholic devotion is a 14-step story of Jesus’s last day on Earth. Dr. Mark Bender, a Senior Minister at the church said this is a time of reflection for Christians.

“This is really a journey for anyone whether you’re a very knowledgeable person, a bible knowledge or whether your kind of a novice like most of us really are,” said Elder, Woody Gossom, of First Christian.

Minister Bender explained the meaning of Good Friday. “What makes Good Friday good is what we do on Easter Sunday and by looking back through the empty tomb and seeing the resurrection of Jesus Christ then we can see just what is was that Jesus did for us on the cross for our sins and for the world.”

Gossom said he uses the days leading up to Easter Sunday as a time to talk about becoming a better Christian.

“Each year as you come to this I think you find something new, something that information is the same but as we read it again, depending on what’s going on in your life we may trigger something there and may give you resolution or gives you hope,” said Gossom.

“Easter Sunday isn’t just a celebration that we skip from Psalm Sunday to Easter but rather a day of which we remember just what Jesus Christ did for us and what that means for us as Christians,” added Minister Bender.

First Christian Church will hold services on Easter Sunday. Click here for more information.

