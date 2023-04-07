Late night structure fire in Clay County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Henrietta and Jolly Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of North Main for a structure fire around 12:30 a.m. on April 7.

According to a Facebook post made by Henrietta VFD, heavy fire and smoke were showing from the structure and garage.

All occupants were able to get out of the residence, and both structures had fire and smoke damage.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 3 a.m. and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

