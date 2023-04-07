Email City Guide
Man charged for Capital Murder

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department announced that 29-year-old Benjamin Teal was booked into the Wichita County jail for Capital Murder and a Parole Violation.

According to WFPS, the Capital Murder arrest warrant is out of Denton County, Texas.

WFPD Officers said WFPD Special Operations Unit arrested Teal during a traffic stop on the morning of April 7.

The WFPD officers worked with officers of the Denton Police Department and the US Marshalls.

The bond on the Capital Murder charge is $10,000,000.00.

