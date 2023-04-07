MSU Texas to receive mental health funding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Midwestern State University was awarded a federal grant totaling $136,863 to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists, or other mental health professionals qualified to provide school-based mental health services.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” Sen. Cornyn said. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools.”

This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program, which was approved by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law in June 2022.

This targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.

