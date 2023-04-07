Email City Guide
Nice Looking Easter Weekend Weather

Most of the weekend looks good, but small rain chances return early next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect nice weather with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 60s and lower 70s. Look for sunshine on Saturday with an increase in a few clouds by Sunday. A few weak weather disturbances may bring small rain chances by Sunday night and early next week. The overall weather still features weak weather systems for the foreseeable future. This means no major rain or severe weather any time soon.

