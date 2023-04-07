Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain looks possible on Easter Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday looks to be cool once again. We will have a high of 68°. We will have a 20% chance of rain on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 49° with showers possible. On Saturday, we will have a high of 69° with clearing skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers in the morning hours. Saturday night, we will have a low of 47° with partly cloudy skies.

For Easter, we will have a high of 69° with partly sunny skies. However, we are now looking at slight rain chances for Sunday. Sunday night, we will have a low of 51° with shower chances increasing. Monday, we will have a high of 72° with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 50° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 70° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 49° with mostly clear skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized
Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight
Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact
Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact
Hirschi head basketball coach steps down
wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide

Latest News

Staying a Bit Cool
Staying with the Cool
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 3 at Comanche Nation Entertainment
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 3 at Comanche Nation Entertainment
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 3 at Comanche Nation Entertainment
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 3 at Comanche Nation Entertainment
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 3 at Comanche Nation Entertainment