Rain looks possible on Easter Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday looks to be cool once again. We will have a high of 68°. We will have a 20% chance of rain on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 49° with showers possible. On Saturday, we will have a high of 69° with clearing skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers in the morning hours. Saturday night, we will have a low of 47° with partly cloudy skies.

For Easter, we will have a high of 69° with partly sunny skies. However, we are now looking at slight rain chances for Sunday. Sunday night, we will have a low of 51° with shower chances increasing. Monday, we will have a high of 72° with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 50° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 70° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 49° with mostly clear skies.

