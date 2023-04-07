Email City Guide
Staying with the Cool

Temperatures remain below average into the Easter weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will be in and out to go along with some sunshine on Friday and Saturday. A weak weather system may bring a few showers our way late Friday night or early Saturday. Otherwise, expect highs both days to be in the 60s to near 70. We should get back into the 70s by Easter Sunday with a warming trend into next week. There may be a few showers around Sunday night and early next week.

