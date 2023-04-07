WF Alzheimer’s Association to host caregiver seminar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Regional Office of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting The Journey Through Dementia Care seminar on April 28.

The seminar will last from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and aims to help caregivers navigate through the journey of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

“Being a caregiver for someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease is unequivocally one of the hardest roles anyone will ever play in their lives. My hope is to bring encouragement and education to the caregivers in our community,” Alyssa Johnston, Program Coordinator for the Wichita Falls Regional Office said. “This event gives them an opportunity to connect with one another and discover resources and services they may not have been aware of before attending.”

Keynote speaker Gary Roe will lead attendees through the stages of grief, discuss the separate losses that people experience when someone they know is living with dementia, and how to handle caregiver guilt.

The Journey Through Dementia Care will feature an educational session to provide attendees with tips for caregiving, a Q&A with experts, and a guided discussion.

Vendors from several community organizations will be there to offer information about their programs and services. Completed vendor bingo cards and enter attendees in door prize drawings. Refreshments donated by United Market Street.

Registration is preferred for this event, but walk-ins are also welcome.

More information and registration can be done here, or by calling (800) 272-3900.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.