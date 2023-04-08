Burkburnett hosts proclamation signing for Military Child Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mayor Lori Kemp signed a proclamation in Burkburnett for Military Child Month.

Residents and students at Burkburnett ISD are asked to wear purple for military children on Wednesday, April 19.

“I really hope our community will rally behind purpling up and showing our support of military families that have made Burkburnett home and make them continue to feel welcome and how much we feel appreciate their service,” Mayor Lori Kemp said.

Burkburnett’s Student-to-Student program was in attendance and students in the program talked about the impact the proclamation has on military kids that are new to the area.

Student-to-Student has more events planned throughout the month including an annual red-carpet breakfast for military families on April 18.

