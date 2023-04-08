Child Care Partners holds annual Easter egg hunt

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and to spread awareness on that Child Care Partners held their annual Easter egg hunt.

The event provided a safe space for community members to show up and enjoy some company.

“It’s one of those things, it’s actually my baby, so it’s one of the things I take very highly and very personal. Especially after COVID it was hard to gather, you know what I’m saying, and so these events give people a chance to do something to enjoy and to have fun,” Program Director for Child Care Partners, Kimetha Christian said.

Child Care Partners is asking you to “go blue” to show your support for ending child abuse, you can find out more ways to help here.

