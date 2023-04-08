Few chances for rain during warm week ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances look rather limited over the next several days, but they shouldn’t impact any plans for Easter weekend.

Skies remain clear and the winds stay light this evening. Temperatures will slide into the lower 60s through sunset before settling around 50 degrees Easter morning.

If you’re trying to plan out the family’s Easter Sunday outfits, the weather looks gorgeous. We’ll be in the 50s for much of the morning hours, so make sure the sweater or light jacket is a part of the outfit. Winds will remain light, so the Easter dresses should have no issues throughout the day. By the afternoon, highs will reach the low to mid 70s, making for comfortable weather for those Easter egg hunts!

A small chance for rain develops late Sunday evening over parts of the Texas panhandle and spreads into Texoma during the overnight and into the day on Monday. These showers will be widely isolated with an occasional rumble of thunder. You’ll want to keep the rain gear around just in case, but it isn’t worth canceling any plans. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s.

From Tuesday into the end of the week, we’ll enjoy tons of sunshine, a bit of a southeast breeze and highs climbing through the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be a bit breezy by Friday as the next system approaches Texoma from the west. Models are hinting a small rain chances by next weekend, but confidence is still a bit low. It does look like the warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

