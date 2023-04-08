Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Union Square hosts document shred day

The event was held at Union Square’s downtown location
By Ernest Strawther III and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Union Square Credit Union partnered with Paper Pig to host their annual Shred Day on April 7.

The free paper shredding event was open to the entire community from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As more people become victims of identity theft each year, taking the necessary steps to protect sensitive information is crucial.

Union Square Credit Union said one way to prevent identity theft is to shred documents that contain sensitive information such as social security numbers, bank account information, and credit card information.

“We take great responsibility in assisting our members in defending themselves from fraud and scams; our annual Shred Day event is simply one more way we work to protect our community,” Simeon Hendrix, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Union Square Credit Union said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged for Capital Murder
Man charged for Capital Murder
Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized
Dollar Saver on Central E Fwy burglarized overnight
WCSO arrests man for narcotics possession
Texas Food Banks push for Pre-Release SNAP Registration
Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact
Local reaction to Senate Bill 22 possible impact

Latest News

Mayor signs Military Kid Proclamation
Burkburnett hosts proclamation signing for Military Child Month
First Christian Church discusses Good Friday's meaning
First Christian Church celebrates Good Friday
WCSO arrests man for narcotics possession
Man charged for Capital Murder
Man charged for Capital Murder