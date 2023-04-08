Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Art Association holds art show for Burkburnett students

By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Art is more than just coloring or drawing on pieces of paper the Wichita Falls Art Association partnered with the Burkburnett High School’s art club to recognize that.

In Jan. students were given the prompt “rebirth” for an art piece that would be displayed at the WFAA on Apr. 8.

Teachers wanted to allow students to express themselves as much as possible for this project, and allowed them to work with whatever medium they chose.

“So we really wanted the students to have their own voice in how they approach ‘rebirth,’ and so they brainstormed and presented different ideas to Mr. Silva and to I... And so they just worked through some of that and then created this work,” Burkburnett ISD art teacher, Brittany Andrajack said.

Burkburnett ISD art teacher, Joe Silva, says the show provides great opportunities for students looking at going to college by helping them add to their portfolio.

“Oh it was great, I mean it’s opportunities for the kids, you know, any time there’s more opportunities for them to make art and get it out in the public. We’re a community based education district, we want to do those kinds of things,” Silva said.

Each student had their own take on the “rebirth” prompt, and created various works.

“I love how they’re all different and individual and really reflect their personalities too, knowing these students, or at least some of these students,” said Andrajack. “They just really put their hear into it and I was really proud of what they came up with.”

