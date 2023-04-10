Above average temperatures for the week ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a beautiful Easter weekend, it looks like we’ll get the full spring experience for the week to come.

Rain and storms have come to an end for the night, but scattered clouds will linger through parts of the area. Monday morning will start off partly cloudy will cool and comfortable temperatures in the mid 50s.

Another stray chance for rain and storms will develop in the warmth of the afternoon on Monday, primarily along the I-44 corridor. These storms are not expected to be severe, but they could have some brief downpours. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Temperatures climb steadily upward for the remainder of the work week behind a bit of a southeast wind. We’ll top out in the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon and work our way into the low to mid 80s by Friday afternoon.

The next system clips Texoma late Friday night, but it appears to lack much in the way of rain chances for our area. There may be a slight chance for the eastern half of the region, but they should be gone by sunrise.

Behind the front, expect a breezy Saturday with clearing skies and highs near 80 degrees. The cooler air will be a bit delayed, dropping Sunday afternoon into the lower 70s.

