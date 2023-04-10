Email City Guide
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Monday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, there will be a little fog around in the morning hours. We will have a high of 76° with partly cloudy skies on Monday. Monday afternoon/evening we will have isolated thunderstorm chances. A couple of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity. Hail and strong winds would be the threats with these storms.

Monday night, we will have a low of 51° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 76° with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 50° with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 78° with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 51° with clear skies. Rain chances look to return to the forecast Friday afternoon.

