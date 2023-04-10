Midwestern State’s racing team is preparing for competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Midwestern State University is putting the pedal to the medal, participating in their 2nd Formula SAE competition. This is a student team of volunteers working together to design, build and develop a formula style race car.

Collegiate teams from around the world will gather in Brooklyn, Michigan next month to showcase the race car they built at the Michigan International Speedway. Midwestern State’s team says they have learned a lot from last year and are ready to put their upgrades to the test.

“Teams from Germany, Australia and of course the US all come together in the summer to show their designs, get it scrutinized by industry experts as well as put it to the physical test of putting the rubber to the road,” Sharome Burton, chief engineer said.

Formula SAE started back in 1980. Most schools have been competing for 10 plus years while this is only Midwestern State’s second year. However, the team thinks it could give them an advantage.

“A lot of the beginning fundamentals are forgotten, so us learning the beginning fundamentals kind of puts us above certain teams in terms of why we do certain stuff and what not to do,” Nedabiah Warner, subsystem lead said.

In their first year, MSU exceeded expectations with limited knowledge and materials. They were not only able to complete a car, but brought one to competition, something that rarely happens in year one. They are looking to build off of that success and do even better this year.

“Last year we didn’t really incorporate too much vehicle dynamics, so this year we are looking to add more of that,” Warner said. “So when we drive the car, we can expect something.”

“Really the only thing formula student teams can do is be better than the last year,” Burton said. “Considering last year was our first year and that we actually got a car on the road which is a massive achievement in itself, really the next step is to get something that passes technical inspection and makes us proud to show that we have improved in every single subsystem that we have put to the test.”

Burton says they are not only building a car for success at the competition, but building a program that can be successful forever at Midwestern State.

“As well as show that as a team, we can not only improve the individual’s capabilities but also the improvement of our organization to embed new members into our system and have them grow as professionals and technicians,” Burton said.

The MSU racing team needs your help Texoma. Competition is a month away and they still need funds in order to purchase tires for their best chance to finish on top. Follow this link to learn how you can donate!

