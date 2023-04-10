Taking a look back for the 44th anniversary of Terrible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, Apr. 10th is the 44th anniversary of Terrible Tuesday, the day an F-4 tornado devastated the city of Wichita Falls.

Over 40 lives were lost, 1,000 homes destroyed, and 3,000 injured.

“I was supposed to go to a business meeting out at the Air Force base at the author’s club, and I remember there was watches and warnings and whatever all day long and it was about 5:30, or a quarter to six, I kind of went outside and everything looked find and I said ‘well, I guess I’ll go.’ And so I went out to the Air Force base and that’s when all hell broke loose,” George Ross, a Wichita Falls local said.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch across most of Texoma at 2:00 pm that day, and just after 6:00 pm is when the tornado made it’s way through the city.

Residents described it as a massive black cloud that left nothing but rubble in it’s path. The tornado took out powerlines, leaving everyone in the city without water and electricity.

“We had no cell phones, we had no internet, and the tornado took out all the long distance lines, and so we couldn’t call anybody for days. We had family in other states and people trying to reach us, and we were trying to reach them. This day and age you get on a cell phone or even on the internet, but back then we didn’t have that,” Ross said.

The warnings were not taken to heart by Wichita Falls locals, as they didn’t believe they would ever see a tornado of that magnitude.

“Interestingly enough, I think back then people around here didn’t really take tornado warnings very seriously, and they certainly didn’t take tornado watches very seriously,” said Ross. “It was just and old wives tale, that a tornado would never come below the Red River, and that turned out not to be true.”

When severe weather arises, we depend on meteorologist and storm spotters to keep us safe.

“We’re taking that data, we’re crunching it, we’re trying to put it into a little bit more of an easier to digest form of information for people to understand. We’re trying to get that information out as clear and quickly as possible and again we’re trying not to scare folks, we’re just trying to inform folks as quickly as possible,” Meteorologist Austin Bowling said.

Over 40 years after the disaster, the Wichita Falls community has restored those lost homes and buildings, but the emotional devastation left by Terrible Tuesday remains.

