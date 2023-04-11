Couple arrested after stabbing at Sonic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers were sent to the Sonic on Kemp Blvd. for a dispute and stabbing around 3:12 p.m. on April 10.

According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Brandon Hardy and his wife, 30-year-old Brittany South were involved in a verbal argument, near the bathrooms.

WFPD said that during the argument South stabbed Hardy while trying to gain entry to the bathroom that Hardy was in.

The affidavit states that Hardy left the scene and later returned with a large steel tube. Hardy then approached the vehicle that South was sitting in the driver’s side seat of and began breaking the window. South was hurt by shards of broken glass while Hardy was breaking the window, according to court documents.

Car damaged at an incident on Sonic Blvd. (KAUZ)

Hardy was taken to Wichita County Jail and was charged with Aggravated Assault and Public Intoxication. His bond is set at $10,000.

South was originally taken to Wichita County Jail to be held for 48 hours but was later charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond is set at $10,000.

