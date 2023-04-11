Fog will be possible Tuesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 77° with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 46° with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 78° with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52° with clear skies.

On Thursday, we will have a high of 82° with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 58° with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 87° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 55° with clear skies. Rain chances look to return to the forecast Friday afternoon.

