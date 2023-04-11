Email City Guide
Great Looking Mid-April Weather

A fairly quiet weather pattern this week
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather pattern this week looks good for the middle parts of April. Temperatures with sunshine during the day will rise into the 70s and 80s. For now, the forecast doesn’t call for rain, but we’ll keep an eye on a weather system later this week that may bring at least a slight chance for storms on Friday.

