Henrietta VFD responds to vehicle fire on Hwy 82

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department was set to a vehicle fire on Highway 82 around 3 p.m. on April 11.

According to a post on Facebook made by the Henrietta VFD, the vehicle was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived.

All passengers were uninjured, and the owners of the vehicle were able to safely detach their camper.

