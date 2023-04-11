Email City Guide
Kirby students place at state meet

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ve got some good news to share tonight about WFISD students. Kirby Middle School’s math and science team placed at a state meet in San Antonio.

Allen James placed first in number sense and first in mathematics. His number sense score was almost double the second place score. James Hasson and Michael George tied for 10th place in the science competition.

Congratulations to these students on a job well done!

