Kirby students win Black History Month art contest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kirby Middle School students took part in a Black History Month Art contest with three winning cash prizes.

Key West Masonic Lodge #257, The Arts Council of Wichita Falls, and the Housing Authority teamed up to host this event.

The main goal was to educate the kids on famous African American icons while also making sure they had fun.

“She was one of the first black women pilots, so I thought it’d be really cool to draw her in memory and honor of her,” Kian Reed said.

“Our primary goal is to bring arts education to students particularly children and encourage them to feel like art is something they can enjoy,” Arts Council Program Coordinator Kristen Thueson said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.