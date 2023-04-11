Looking Ahead: SAFB Prayer Breakfast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base Landing Zone is preparing to host its 70th Annual National Prayer Breakfast on April 13 from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Major General Randall Kitchens will attend as the guest speaker and students at John G. Tower Elementary School will provide entertainment.

“It’s a wonderful thing to bring people together from the base and the local community. We’re very happy with Wichita Falls Sheppard Air Force Base and any opportunity we can come together we need to,” said 78th Air Base Wing Lt. Rolf Holmquist.

In a Facebook post, the SAFB Landing Zone stated that the breakfast will be held in the D.L. Ligon Coliseum at Midwestern State University.

Tickets for the event are $5 for civilians and those in the rank of Staff Sergeant and above. Admission is free for individuals in the rank of Senior Airmen and below.

