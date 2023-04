APACHE, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The Sleek Hill Foundation is hosting the 39th Apache Rattlesnake Festival on April 13 through 16.

The festival will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

On Sunday, the festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on this event can be found here.

