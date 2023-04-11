Southern Grit continues advocating for human trafficking awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southern Grit Advocacy is continuing its efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The group did so through a prevention course on Monday.

Those in attendance learned about the signs of sex trafficking, and heard about cases that have happened right here in Texoma, while also sharing what parents can do to protect their kids.

Vicky Payne, Executive Director of Southern Grit Advocacy, says having open communication with your kids and grandkids is the best way to prevent problems. She says if something happens to them or their friend, they need to know they can come talk to you about it.

Southern Grit Advocacy is currently looking for volunteers to help do more prevention education sessions.

