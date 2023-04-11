Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF Downtown Development discusses St. Patrick’s festival impact

WF Downtown Development discusses St. Patrick's festival impact
WF Downtown Development discusses St. Patrick's festival impact(Wichita Falls Downtown Development)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Downtown Development released information on the impact following its St. Patrick’s Day Festival on March 11.

Downtown Development said in a Facebook post that the festival generated $1,000,000 dollars worth of economic impact for the City of Wichita Falls according to the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The event included over 70 volunteers, 25 vendors, 120 5K runners, 25 community sponsors, and around 4,000 in attendance.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrible Tuesday destruction
Taking a look back for the 44th anniversary of Terrible Tuesday
Couple arrested after dispute at Sonic
Couple arrested after stabbing at Sonic
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
KAUZ WX
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Monday evening
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

Southern Grit continues advocating for human trafficking awareness
Southern Grit continues advocating for human trafficking awareness
Survivors remember 44th Anniversary of Terrible Tuesday
Couple arrested after dispute at Sonic
Couple arrested after stabbing at Sonic
Sheppard AFB Landing Zone is host National Prayer Breakfast
Looking Ahead: SAFB Prayer Breakfast