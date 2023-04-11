WF Downtown Development discusses St. Patrick’s festival impact

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Downtown Development released information on the impact following its St. Patrick’s Day Festival on March 11.

Downtown Development said in a Facebook post that the festival generated $1,000,000 dollars worth of economic impact for the City of Wichita Falls according to the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The event included over 70 volunteers, 25 vendors, 120 5K runners, 25 community sponsors, and around 4,000 in attendance.

