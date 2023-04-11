WFISD officers potentially receiving rifles for added safety

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls ISD is trying to make its schools a safer place, especially when it comes to the threat of a shooter on campus. WFISD is considering buying assault rifles for its campus police officers.

WFISD’s Chief of Police Anthony Smith gave a presentation to the board today on why his officers should be equipped with an assault rifles and how that could make school a safer place.

Currently, WFISD police officers have a pistol, but the notion was made that recent incidents across the country show school shootings have not been conducted with the use of a pistol by the shooter, but instead an assault rifle with heavy ammunition.

“Currently our police do not have a way to engage such a shooter as that except with pistols,” Dr. Donny Lee, Superintendent for WFISD said. “The theory behind this is, God forbid this happens, we want our officers to be able to get on scene within seconds with the same type of weapon or better than an active shooter has.”

Dr. Lee said each officer will go through all necessary and extensive training they need before an assault rifle would be put in their hands on school grounds.

Another thing to note is Dr. Lee says the officers won’t be walking up and down the halls with rifles strapped to their bodies. The plan is to have the guns in a safe, secured unknown location on campus where if a shooter did enter the school, the officers would be able to obtain their rifles in a quick manner to protect the students and staff.

