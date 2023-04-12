Catholic Charities holds first day of service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Catholic Charities held its first day of service on Saturday, April 15.

The kick-off rally was at 8:30 a.m. at Catholic Charities’ Northwest Campus. At 9 a.m. they converted an on-campus library into a chapel and provided cleaning to the church at Christ the King Catholic Church at Midwestern State University.

This event was intended to connect volunteers from across the Wichita Falls area with unique service projects to give back to the community.

