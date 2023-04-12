El Chico Cafe in Wichita Falls to close

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - El Chico Cafe, in Wichita Falls, is closing its doors due to no longer having a lease.

Bill Watson said the plan is to work with staff and hopefully remain open through the end of the week.

Watson also said news of the closing may prompt them to shut down sooner.

He went on to thank the Wichita Falls community and said they hope to one day return to Wichita Falls.

