Federal lawsuit filed against City View ISD by alleged victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former City View ISD student has filed a lawsuit against the district. Former superintendent Tony Bushong, former City View High School principal Daryl Frazier, and current athletic director Rudy Hawkins, both individually and as employees of the district are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. The deceased former teacher and coach, Bobby Morris, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in June 2022 was also listed as a defendant.

The lawsuit was filed on April 4 by a former student referred to as “Jane Doe I.” Those documents say the defendants helped maintain a quote, “conspiracy of silence” which permitted Morris to sexually assault the victim over the course of several years.

The former student’s attorney of record is Justin Hill, with the hill law firm out of San Antonio. This comes after seven former and current City View ISD officials were arrested on charges of professional failure to make a required child abuse report.

The documents stated following internal investigations, no reports of any sexual misconduct were made to law enforcement by district officials and no official investigation by police was conducted until mid-2022.

The lawsuit states the district “failed to and refused to” investigate the allegations with Title IX regulations such as letting other parents know of the investigation, giving the complaint to the district’s Title IX coordinator, giving family information on their right to appeal and information about filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of education’s office of civil rights.

Other notes in the lawsuit state City View ISD did not complete the investigation in 10 or fewer days, interview all witnesses, complete a written report, and provide the family with a copy of the written report which is required by the U.S. Department of Education, office of civil rights guidelines, the school board policies and procedures and others.

