House bill may make Fentanyl testing strips available

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representative Tom Oliverson is the author of House Bill 362. The bill which passed in the Texas House, if made into law, will decriminalize testing strips. In the State of Texas, testing strips are considered drug paraphernalia. The idea behind the bill is to reduce overdoses by allowing people to use Fentanyl testing strips at home. The strips would be able to be used on Fentanyl powder and pills.

“They’ve overdosed themselves or they’re scared to tell their parents,” said Brandi Melo, VP of Sober Living of Wichita Falls.

Melo sees clients who have either experienced overdoes or know someone who has.

“The numbers that had been reported here in this community is at 30. That’s just what had been reported. I know I’ve interacted with all the moms of Fentanyl poisoning all over the world and I got a number the other day and it was 107,000,” added Melo.

Representative Oliverson of District 130, wants the testing strips to help people like Brandi save lives.

“More than 90% of people based on my research that died of Fentanyl did not think they were taking Fentanyl they thought they were taking something else. You can see how when you have a drug that powerful and that dangerous and you don’t even know that you’re coming in contact with it, that’s a recipe for disaster,” said Representative Oliverson.

Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson is a supporter of the bill.

“That awareness will also lead to action by the federal government to help restrict the trade of it coming across the border. Ultimately this is one tool but I think we all hope that it can stop flowing across the border as freely as it is,” said Judge Johnson.

There’s something else Rep. Oliverson wants people to consider.

“When they realize that when they thought they bought Xanax and ends up being Fentanyl maybe they stop using that drug dealer. Maybe this is also a way that we can sort of push back on rapid sort of Fentanyl distribution from the standpoint of a surprise it’s Fentanyl,” said Rep. Oliverson.

