More Great Weather

More sunshine with a little increase in wind and temperatures.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sunshine will continue for Wednesday and Thursday as south winds start to increase a bit thanks to an approaching storm system. Highs both days will mainly be in the 70s. The storm system will push a dryline into the far easter parts of the area buy Friday afternoon. For now, it looks like the atmosphere will remain capped with little no rain chances. Overall, the weather pattern will continue to be nice into the weekend.

First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 5 at Generator Supercenter of Lawton
