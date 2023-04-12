MSU Texas Model UN wins at conference

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU Texas Model United Nations team won at the national conference last week.

This is the second time in just three years that the team earned an Outstanding Delegation Award.

This year’s conference marked the return to normalcy following the COVID-19 disruption.

Model UN is a learning simulation in which students role-play the delegation of a country in the United Nations. This year MSU Texas was the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

Model UN epitomizes the core mission of a Liberal Arts curriculum in that it is a multi-disciplinary activity requiring students to conduct independent research, critically examine a real-world problem, develop a solution to this problem, and then convince their competitors that their solution is the most effective.

This learning practice requires students to utilize research, critical thinking, communication, and, leadership skills.

The MSU MUN team was comprised of students from all six colleges at the MSU Texas campus.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.