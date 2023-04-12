Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas Model UN wins at conference

MSU Texas Model UN wins at conference
MSU Texas Model UN wins at conference(Midwestern State University)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU Texas Model United Nations team won at the national conference last week.

This is the second time in just three years that the team earned an Outstanding Delegation Award.

This year’s conference marked the return to normalcy following the COVID-19 disruption.

Model UN is a learning simulation in which students role-play the delegation of a country in the United Nations. This year MSU Texas was the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

Model UN epitomizes the core mission of a Liberal Arts curriculum in that it is a multi-disciplinary activity requiring students to conduct independent research, critically examine a real-world problem, develop a solution to this problem, and then convince their competitors that their solution is the most effective.

This learning practice requires students to utilize research, critical thinking, communication, and, leadership skills.

The MSU MUN team was comprised of students from all six colleges at the MSU Texas campus.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested after dispute at Sonic
Couple arrested after stabbing at Sonic
Terrible Tuesday destruction
Taking a look back for the 44th anniversary of Terrible Tuesday
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
KAUZ WX
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Monday evening
WCSO arrests man for narcotics possession

Latest News

Kirby students place at state meet
Kirby students place at state meet
Kirby students win Black History Month art contest
Kirby students win Black History art contest
Slick Hills Foundation to host 39th Apache Rattlesnake Festival
Slick Hills Foundation to host 39th Apache Rattlesnake Festival
Union Square to host shredding event at downtown location
Union Square hosts document shred day