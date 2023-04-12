Seymour hospital hosts Heart and Diabetic Forum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seymour Hospital hosted the Heart and Diabetic Forum on Wednesday, April 12.

The event was hosted at 8:30 a.m. and intended to help raise awareness about the dangers of heart disease and diabetes.

“It is very vital to get any education about prevention out there because prevention is key in terms of long-term success with diabetes.” Dr. Adam Hertel, a family medicine physician, said. “The main thing is going to be diet and exercise. having a good healthy diet with low processed sugars and stuff like that and a good exercise regime that you can adhere to over a long period of time.”

Dr. Hertel has treated many diabetic patients, saying each one he had to treat differently, but the key for each is to treat the patient as quickly as possible due to what could happen if you wait.

“Diabetic foot ulcers are sores that tend to develop on the feet of patients of diabetes usually, they develop due to peripheral neuropathy so they are not able to feel their feet as much so they don’t realize when they are stepping on something or their toes are rubbing on their shoes incorrectly.” Regina Trojacek, a nurse practitioner, said. “Typically you will end up seeing some redness, dry skin, calluses, or even just a sore. an ingrown toenail can quickly develop into something very serious. it is really important to get to a one-care specialist or your primary care provider to get a referral to a specialist as soon as you start noticing these things especially if the wound is open.

