Storm chances return Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 79° with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52° with clear skies. On Thursday, we will have a high of 81° with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 58° with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 89° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 54° with clear skies.

Storm chances look to return to the forecast Friday afternoon. Saturday, we will have a high of 75° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 43° with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 73° with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 49° with clear skies.

