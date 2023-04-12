Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storm chances return Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 79° with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52° with clear skies. On Thursday, we will have a high of 81° with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 58° with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 89° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 54° with clear skies.

Storm chances look to return to the forecast Friday afternoon. Saturday, we will have a high of 75° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 43° with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 73° with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 49° with clear skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested after dispute at Sonic
Couple arrested after stabbing at Sonic
Henrietta VFD responds to vehicle fire on Hwy 82
Henrietta VFD responds to vehicle fire on Hwy 82
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Slick Hills Foundation to host 39th Apache Rattlesnake Festival
Slick Hills Foundation to host 39th Apache Rattlesnake Festival
Terrible Tuesday destruction
Taking a look back for the 44th anniversary of Terrible Tuesday

Latest News

Mainly Dry Weather
More Great Weather
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 5 at Generator Supercenter of Lawton
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 5 at Generator Supercenter of Lawton
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 5 at Generator Supercenter of Lawton
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 5 at Generator Supercenter of Lawton
First Alert Tracker Tour: Day 5 at Generator Supercenter of Lawton