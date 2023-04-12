Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Fall Fire Department was sent to a vehicle fire at Exxon Gas Station around 11:30 a.m. on April 12.
The gas station is on the 1200 block of Central Freeway East.
Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said the fire was caused by a failure of the driveline underneath the vehicle and caused a fluid leak and sparks while being dragged down the road.
There were no injuries reported on the scene.
